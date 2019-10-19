TV celebrities who bid adieu to their acting career after getting married

MUMBAI: Television stars become a daily part of our lives as we watch them on various shows every day. But have you ever missed some stars if you don’t see them on the small screens for a long period of time? Well, we all must be missing our favorite celebs who are away from the glamour world.

But there are many stars who have actually quit their successful careers, especially female TV actresses. A lot of popular actresses bid adieu to their bright and shining career after they got married.

So, let’s check out the list.

1. Mihika Varma

The actress shot to fame from the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Mihika was a part of the show for a long time before quitting it. The actress married to an NRI businessman Anand in 2016 in a low-key wedding and settled in the USA.

2. Rucha Hasabnis

The actress is popularly known for her role Rashi Modi in Star Plus’ show Saath Nibahana Saathiya. Rucha won several accolades for the same but her decision to quitting acting came as a huge shocker to her fans. The actress who got married in 2015 said goodbye to her Telly world career forever.

3. Sangram Singh

He is one exception in this list and we can’t agree more. Sangram who played the role of Ashok in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein quit acting post his wedding. The actor got married to a girl from Norway, named Gurkiran Kaur and settled with her abroad.

4. Soumya Seth

The cute and bubbly actress who shot to fame from the show Navya has been away from the small screen since 2016. The actress secretly got married to her US-based filmmaker beau Arun Kapoor in 2017. Soumya is settled in the US since then thereby quitting her flourishing career.

5. Mohena Kumari

Mohena is the latest one to join the bandwagon. The actress, who was seen in Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently got married in a grand ceremony. Mohena had already announced earlier that she will be saying goodbye to her acting career after her wedding and settle with her husband in Dehradun.

Well, we all really miss these stars and we hope they think of getting back to acting someday. What do you think? Do you want them to make a comeback? Tell us in the comments.