TV celebs share their FAVORITE MODAK flavours

MUMBAI: Ganesh Chaturthi is widely being celebrated not only by common folks but celebrities too.
The festival marks new beginnings, and a zillion believers flock around to seek the blessings of the divine. A lot of savouries and sweets are offered to lord Ganesha, specially one of his favorites - the humble modak.
The modak is a delicious sweet made of rice flour, jaggery, and some other yummy ingredients!
There have been lots of variations, and the shopping market now has a wide variety of flavours available in modaks.
Today, we ask the most popular TV celebrities as to which their favorite flavour is!
Ssharad Malhotra
