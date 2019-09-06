TV celebs share their FAVORITE MODAK flavours

MUMBAI: Ganesh Chaturthi is widely being celebrated not only by common folks but celebrities too.



The festival marks new beginnings, and a zillion believers flock around to seek the blessings of the divine. A lot of savouries and sweets are offered to lord Ganesha, specially one of his favorites - the humble modak.



The modak is a delicious sweet made of rice flour, jaggery, and some other yummy ingredients!



There have been lots of variations, and the shopping market now has a wide variety of flavours available in modaks.



Today, we ask the most popular TV celebrities as to which their favorite flavour is!



Ssharad Malhotra



I am a coffee lover and coffee-flavoured modaks are delicious!Classic modaks are the best, but I prefer the chocolate flavor in modaks.Dry fruits add enhanced taste to any sweet dish. I absolutely love eating dry fruit modak.Strawberry flavoured modaks are my favourite! They are juicy and extremely yummilicious....