TV celebs share their FAVORITE MODAK flavours

06 Sep 2019 09:07 PM

MUMBAI: Ganesh Chaturthi is widely being celebrated not only by common folks but celebrities too.

The festival marks new beginnings, and a zillion believers flock around to seek the blessings of the divine. A lot of savouries and sweets are offered to lord Ganesha, specially one of his favorites - the humble modak.

The modak is a delicious sweet made of rice flour, jaggery, and some other yummy ingredients!

There have been lots of variations, and the shopping market now has a wide variety of flavours available in modaks.

Today, we ask the most popular TV celebrities as to which their favorite flavour is!

Ssharad Malhotra



I am a coffee lover and coffee-flavoured modaks are delicious!

Arjun Bijlani



Classic modaks are the best, but I prefer the chocolate flavor in modaks.

Mrunal Jain



Dry fruits add enhanced taste to any sweet dish. I absolutely love eating dry fruit modak.

Jasmin Bhasin



Strawberry flavoured modaks are my favourite! They are juicy and extremely yummilicious....
past seven days