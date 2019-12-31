TV celebs share their New Year plans

MUMBAI: The countdown for New Year has finally begun!

Most of the television celebs are in party mood. Few have already left from Mumbai to celebrate New Year’s while the rest will be taking off soon to escort in New Year.

Here the popular TV celebs sharing their plans for New Year. Read on!



Param Singh: I’m going to Dharamshala Mcleodganj for four days with my close friends. I have heard a lot about it !! I’m really looking forward to exploring Himachal. There would be snowfall too. The very thought of snow has perked up my spirit



Rahul Sharma: I will be mostly spending new year's eve with my family, doing pooja, and having a house party. If I will get 2 days off then I will go out of Mumbai and will celebrate it with myself or with close friends.



Arun Mandola: I don't go to parties and all but this year I am planning to go to Lonawala or Vaishnodevi because I love Hill stations or Spiritual places. I feel Very Calm Positive and Energised to go to these places. Usually, I use to stay at Home and Enjoy Award shows on Television. Outings are necessary for sure.



Aastha Chaudhary: I am celebrating this new year with my close family in Alwar, Rajasthan. So there is going to be a family get together and a new year's eve party, wherein the evening we would be playing games, bonfire and lots of food. Eating food that to in winters would be amazing.



Mrunal Jain: I am planning to visit Dubai with my wife Sweety and going to be celebrating the new years there. Dubai is so lit and all lively during this time of the year, and all the music, lights, fireworks and food add to the year-end celebrations.



Ankit Siwach: After almost half a decade, I would be celebrating New Year at home in Delhi. It’s 2020, beginning of a new era, so I want to spend time with my family and probably go out with them and spend quality time to make the eve special. I am going to enjoy the Delhi winters which I have been missing out in Mumbai, the bonfire night sessions with food, music, and family.



Ansh Bagri: I am planning to go on a long road ride to Goa and Mangalore, enjoy nature with friends for a week. It would be lush green and weather is pleasant too and I would enjoy Mangoleran food too. New year needs to be celebrated along with the nature.



Malhar Pandya: I am going to spending this new year with my wife Priya, we will be spending some quality time together. Home is where the heart is. Cosy home get together would be the perfect way to celebrate New Year with your loved ones. I don't want to go to Goa or any destination where whole world would be partying.



Adaa Khan I would be in Goa with non-industry friends like always. I love the sight of beaches and perfect weather adds to it. I have been to Goa umpteen times and yet never get bored of it.



Himanshu Malhotra- I am planning to go to Pune my wife's Amruta Khanvillkar's hometown. The weather there is chilli and a few of my old friends are also planning to join us. Food, friendship, and fresh air is the essence of our celebration.