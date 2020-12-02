&TV to come up with a new crime series

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront reporting exclusively from the world of Television, Bollywood and Digital.

Here we are back with exciting news from &TV!

As we know &TV is gearing up to launch a new Yeshu based on Jesus Christ, produced by Arvind Babbal.

Now, we hear that the channel is also working on its new show which will be a crime series.

According to our sources, it will be an episodic based show and channel is in talks with various production houses to bankroll the episodes. Also, we hear that the show will air daily i.e. Monday to Friday. The show is expected to launch early next year (2021).

Crime shows are quite watched by Indian viewers. Shows like Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India, Crime Alert and others have been entertaining and making viewers aware with its eye-opening episodes for quite some time now.

