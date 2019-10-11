& TV to come up with two new shows

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.



According to our sources, &TV will soon come up with two exciting new shows.



One will be helmed by popular writer Raghuvir Shekhawat, who has penned shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Jijaji Chhat Pe Hai, amongst others. The show will be based against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh.



The other show will be helmed by BP Singh’s Fireworks Productions. A source has informed us that it will be cop based. Considering that BP Singh’s C.I.D on Sony TV is a mega-hit, we’re sure that their next will also be entertaining.



