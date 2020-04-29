TV frat grieves Irrfan Khan's death

MUMBAI: Today, the world woke up to the sad news of superstar Irrfan Khan passing away. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, was admitted to the hospital recently as he had a colon infection. His passing away has left the industry in shock.

Arjun Bijlani: Last night, I saw Angrezi Medium I Tweeted also because Radhika Madan is also there and she is a good friend of mine. Suddenly this news came today and I am not able to understand what happened. My mind is disturbed and I am broken, it is too shocking. I was a huge fan and he was an actor who was everybody’s inspiration for the roles that he played. It is disturbing to hear that he is gone away especially in this lockdown because in this situation fans can’t even go to pay their last respects. So it’s a sad day and I am sure many actors are going to grieve this for a very long time.

Aniruddh Dave: It was shocking to wake up to this news today morning. He was an artist par excellence. I still can't get over it. He is from my hometown Jaipur. It is a sad day for me. From Piku to Hindi Medium to Angrezi Medium and TV show Banegi Apni Baat will never fade in my memories.

Shashank Vyas: I feel like I have lost someone in my family. it is a very bad day and I became very emotional when I got to know. I understand the acting. I have posted a scene on Instagram which was given by my acting guru and the scene was of Irrfan Khan only from the film Rog. In the scene, you will feel that the lines he said he didn’t say from mouth, he said from his eyes. My favorite films of his are Paan Singh Tomar, Angrezi medium, Hindi Medium. He was so natural on screen. I learnt so much just looking at him.

Amal Sehrawat: Sir, thanks a lot for teaching us that the biggest achievement in life is to accept ourselves, you never portrayed any image, you never flaunted anything, you inspired all actors to be honest in front of the camera, your life journey is inspiring and gives immense power to everyone to fight bravely and live optimistically. Hasil, Maqbool, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Paan Singh Tomar, Hindi Medium are some of my favourite films.

Vijayendra Kumeria: I am truly saddened with this news. We have lost a great artist who was one of a kind. His acting was so subtle yet effective. Every character would look so relatable. He was and will always remain my favorite. I have so much gratitude towards this gem who has contributed so much to world cinema. His journey is an inspiration. All I can say is he has gone too soon. May his soul rest in peace. I love Lunchbox, Kareeb Kareeb single, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, Namesake, Piku and many more.

Jasmin Bhasin: It is sad to know of the sudden death news of Irrfan khan. I have watched all his films including Angrezi medium. He is a fine actor. He is irreplaceable in Bollywood.

Mrunal Jain: I am deeply saddened to hear the death news of Irrfan khan. He hails from Rajasthan, like me. I have watched almost all his films. He was a natural and spontaneous actor. I recently saw his Angrezi medium and I am at a loss of words now.