TV frat rejoice a year after historic 377 verdict!

It's been a year since article 377 has been removed. The telly world is happy that the country is adapting this progressive thinking.

Mrunal Jain: It is fantastic to know thay the removal of sec 377 has completed 1 year. Live and let live is the best policy and I am glad we are following it.

Mohammad Nazim: It is fantastic, how time flies. The verdict, it seems,was just passed yesterday. Peace and harmony is the motto here that we are following.

Jasmin Bhasin - People are at peace and that counts. India is a progressive nation. The LGBTQ community is surely happy and acceptance has made a difference to their lives.

Ankit Bathla - It's absolutely amazing as this shows that we are one step closer to development. It's amazing that the country is supporting and accepting each one and their personal choices.

Shashank Vyas: This was a big relief for the LGBT community. The acceptance surely gives feeling of security and everyone has the right to live as they want to. We have become progressive in our thoughts and actions.

Ashish Trivedi- Every individual has their own choices and it’s their fundamental right too. How can you assume anyone to be a criminal on the basis of their sexuality. The LGBTQ community has the same rights as any other ordinary citizen. Thumbs up to our Supreme Court and law

Pranitaa Pandit: We are celebrating the anniversary of a historical day today. A day which marks the freedom of the LGBTQ community. We must all be very proud.

Dalljiet Kaur: I remember how we all celebrated last year when Article 377 was removed. I am so happy that India has moved forward. Just infrastructure doesn't reflect development, this progressive thinking does too.

Ira Sone : It's okay to love who you love, people have the right to choose their partner regardless of the gender or colour. It's so good to see so many people now not living in a closet, or living in a certain shame but now coming out in the open expressing their love and happiness as that is the ultimate goal. I can't imagine how for so many years people have lived with a dual personality or people have lived with certain fear and kept their love behind closed doors and finally, it's celebration time for the LGBTQ community because love is love. I'm so proud of the government now 377 verdict completed a year.