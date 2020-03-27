THIS TV hottie is Shaheer Sheikh's dancing partner; watch videos

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the popular actors of the small screen. The actor has been in the showbiz world for a long time and has established a name for himself.

Shaheer is a hot favourite among the fans, all thanks to his dashing personality and handsome looks which can make anyone go weak in the knees.

The actor has been paired opposite several TV actresses and interestingly, Shaheer's pair with every actress became quite hit among the viewers.

Be it onscreen or off-screen, fans simply love seeing Shaheer with the popular divas of the small screen.

And now, in some throwback videos doing the rounds of the social media, we can see Shaheer having a gala time with Shraddha Arya.

Both are seen dancing and they really make a great pair. They perfectly complement each other as they dance their hearts out.

Take a look at the videos:

Shaheer and Shraddha would make a really great onscreen pair. Would you like to see them together on the small screen? Tell us in the comments.