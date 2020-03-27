News

THIS TV hottie is Shaheer Sheikh's dancing partner; watch videos

Shaheer Sheikh perfectly complements his dancing partner who is also a popular TV actress.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
27 Mar 2020 11:48 AM

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the popular actors of the small screen. The actor has been in the showbiz world for a long time and has established a name for himself. 

Shaheer is a hot favourite among the fans, all thanks to his dashing personality and handsome looks which can make anyone go weak in the knees. 

The actor has been paired opposite several TV actresses and interestingly, Shaheer's pair with every actress became quite hit among the viewers. 

Be it onscreen or off-screen, fans simply love seeing Shaheer with the popular divas of the small screen. 

And now, in some throwback videos doing the rounds of the social media, we can see Shaheer having a gala time with Shraddha Arya. 

Both are seen dancing and they really make a great pair. They perfectly complement each other as they dance their hearts out. 

Take a look at the videos:

Shaheer and Shraddha would make a really great onscreen pair. Would you like to see them together on the small screen? Tell us in the comments.

Tags Shaheer Sheikh Shraddha Arya Star Plus Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Abeer TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here