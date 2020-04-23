TV hotties Ridhima, Vahbiz, Ishita among other rock the brush challenge like a pro; watch video

MUMBAI: The lockdown 2.0 has made everyone extremely bored and people are trying to do something or the other to kill time. Our TV celebs too have been going through the same thing but their spirits are high and they have only spread positivity with their posts.

We all know how celebs are a pro when it comes to taking up different challenges and they try their best to nail it.

Currently, a brush challenge has been taken by lots of celebrities and our television divas have come together to take up this interesting activity.

TV hotties like Nit Taylor, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Ridhima Pandit, Ishita Dutta, Tanvi Thakker, Palak Purswani, Sanaya Pithawala, Tina Kuwajerwala, Jiya Shankar among others took up the brush challenge where they are seen in a complete decked up avatar within just a click.

Take a look at the video:

The girls are grooving on the songs of 'Girls like to swing' sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and the video is simply a delight.

What do you think about these divas taking up the brush challenge? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.