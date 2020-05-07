TV industry to pay musical tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

MUMBAI: Several television celebrities will get together in a virtual music concert to pay a tribute to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, who passed away last week.

Titled Dard-e-Dil, the concert includes artistes like Bharati Singh, Maniesh Paul, Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sukhwinder Singh and Aditya Narayan among others.

"This tribute is a great chance for us to pay respects to these two legends of Bollywood. Both Rishi Kapoor ji and Irrfan Khan have given so much joy to us fans through their work. The last week was indeed the worst week for Indian Cinema as we lost two legends one after the other. They may have gone from the world but they will live in our hearts forever through the work they have done. I am honoured beyond words that I have been chosen to give them tribute to them through this concert. We will celebrate their unforgettable contribution to Bollywood and pay the tribute," Bharati said.

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection. However, unfortunately he succumbed to his ailment. Rishi Kapoor passed away a day later at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years.

The concert will be aired on Colors channel on Sunday, May 10.