&TV to launch a new show 'Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar'!

Dharini Sanghavi
By Dharini Sanghavi
07 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: &TV is on a roll!

The channel has already made announcement on bringing two new shows namely ‘Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathyien’ produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and 'Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram’ by Peninsula Pictures.

Now, TellyChakkar has learnt that &TV is all set to bring another show on the lives of social reformer Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The show is titled 'Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar’.

The show will narrate Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s story from his childhood and his role will be reprised by young actor Aarav Srivastav.

The promos of the particular show are expected to hit the TV screens very soon!

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!

