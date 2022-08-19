&TV to present a family drama ‘Doosri Maa’

MUMBAI : A mother and child’s bond is believed to be eternal, selfless, strong and based on unconditional love. While there are no bounds to motherly love and affection, it can be complicated, especially when the child in question is the illegitimate son of your husband. And what happens when destiny brings you together with that child under the same roof? Such is Yashoda and Krishna’s story, brought together by fate and how their life takes a blind turn.

&TV is all set to present a family drama, ‘Doosri Maa’ - the story of a woman living in Uttar Pradesh with her husband, two daughters and in-laws whose happy, peaceful family life comes to a screeching halt when she and her husband unknowingly end up adopting his illegitimate child. The show is produced by Zee Studios and co-produced by Imtiaz Punjabi.

Doosri Maa, starting September 20th, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!