&TV presents an untold story of ‘Yeshu’, first time on Hindi GEC

MUMBAI: After successfully presenting differentiated and disruptive stories depicting the authentic heartland culture, like Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari, Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein and the recent hit, Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar, &TV now gears up to bring for the first time in Hindi GEC, the untold, unheard story of ‘Yeshu’, produced by Arvind Babbal Productions Pvt Ltd.

‘Yeshu’ is a story of an exceptionally benevolent child who only wants to do good and spread happiness all around him. His love and compassion for all is a stark contrast to the dark, evil forces prevalent during his birth and childhood. Witnessing the various atrocities on his family and in society, has a deep impact on him. His attempt to help others and ease their pain, often leads to situations where he inevitably ends up being hurt and condemned, by not just the oppressors, but also the people at large. But even that doesn’t stop Yeshu from continuing on his path. This is not only the most iconic story of good versus evil, but it also captures the beautiful relationship between Yeshu and his support and guide - his mother.