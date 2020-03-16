&TV’s Baal Shiv introduces newbie ‘Trisha Ashish Sarda as ‘Devi Katyayani’ starting May 31 onwards

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 12:30
shiv

MUMBAI : The biggest chapter on the show unfolds as we introduce Baal Parvati as Katyayni.  The role would be essayed by Trisha Ashish Sarda starting May 31 onwards. To be with her beloved Shiv forever, Parvati would re-incarnate as a child called Katyayni who was born to Rishi Katyaan, as a reward for his devotion to goddess Parvati. Sharing her excitement about making her television debut as Devi Katyayani in &TV’s Baal Shiv, Trisha Ashish Sarda says, "I am thrilled and feel lucky to be a part of Baal Shiv. I have been a fan of the show and Devi Parvati. So, when I was selected for the role, it made me very happy. I admire Devi’s look and now I will get to look like one. I am very excited. I have been telling all my friends about it.”

Talking about Devi Katyayani, Shivya Pathania aka Devi Parvati in &TV’s Baal Shiv says, “Devi Katyayani is one of the strongest incarnations of Goddess Durga who destroyed Mahishasura by riding on a lion given by goddess Parvati. After being impressed with Sage Katyayan's penance to have a child to protect the sages and deva from demons and devils, Katyayani was born at his ashram. After receiving the goddess's blessing, Devi Katyayani was discovered on lotus petals outside the ashram. Devi Katyayani's personality is completely opposed to Baal Shiv's. Unlike Baal Shiv, who constantly smiles, Devi Katyayani becomes upset and opposes every transgression. While Baal Shiv is calm, merciful, and gives everyone a chance, Devi Katyayani is like Durga as she is kind and harsh in her punishments. Shivling is Katyayani's deity. Trisha Sarda is a fantastic choice for Devi Katyayani, and I'm confident the audience will adore her as much as they have adored our Baal Shiv, played by Aan Tiwari. The track on Devi Katyayani's character will bring a new dimension to the storyline, and I am sure it will intrigue and interest the audience.”
 

Starting May 31, watch ‘Trisha Ashish Sarda as Devi Katyayani’ in &TV’s Baal Shiv, airing every Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm!

Devi Katyayani Shivya Pathania Devi Parvati &TV Baal Shiv Aan Tiwari Durga TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 12:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Suman's paralytic stroke turns severe; Dev and Rishita finally return home in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
MUST READ: From Drishyam to Chachi 420: Yeh Hai Chahatein is copying the FILMY TRACKS!
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus starring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles is one of the most...
Wow! Anupamaa's MaAn surprise their fans with this special post, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on...
Wagle ki Duniya: Upcoming Drama! Vandana gets concerned about Rajesh for THIS reason
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Agastya saved, Meera angry with her failure
MUMBAI : Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot...
OMG! Netizens troll Raj Kundra brutally for his distasteful tweets, say "Porn Kundra has always been a creep"
MUMBAI: The ED has launched an anti-money-laundering investigation into an alleged pornographic films case in which...
Recent Stories
OMG! Netizens troll Raj Kundra brutally for his distasteful tweets, say "Porn Kundra has always been a creep"
OMG! Netizens troll Raj Kundra brutally for his distasteful tweets, say "Porn Kundra has always been a creep"
Latest Video