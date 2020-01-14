&TV’s Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari hits the perfect century!

MUMBAI:Right from the beginning, &TV’s Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari has struck the right chords with the audience with its unusual, yet entertaining plot and perfect comical timing. Turning out to be the audience’s daily dose of entertainment, the audience wholeheartedly showered their love, not just on Gudiya but on her entire family. The show recently completed a successful run of 100 episodes and marking this milestone the cast and crew had a mini celebration on the sets of the show, sweetening the day with a grand delicious cake. The entire cast along with the technicians, producers and assistant directors of the show were present to celebrate as one big fat family.

Sharing her joy on completing 100-episodes, Samta Sagar who is the writer and plays Gudiya’s mother Sarla shared, “The show was like a dream come true for me. When we started writing for the show, we always knew that our character was enjoyable and engaging. Little did we realize that the show would get so much love and affection from the audience. Completing 100 episodes is a big milestone for us and I am grateful to our makers, our entire cast and crew as well as the audience for their constant support and immense love during this incredible journey. It isn’t easy to balance life between writing and acting, but the experience has been truly rewarding in so many ways. We hope to continue this momentum in many episodes to come”

Adding to this co-writer and actor Ravi Mahashabde (Radhey) said “It is unbelievable that we have already touched 100-episodes! It has been quite a journey for both Samta Ji and me – from balancing our schedule between writing and acting to working closely with the entire cast and crew who have in a way have become our extended family. I am happy to see the hard work finally paying off. We have a long way to go from here and I hope we continue receiving the same love and admiration and achieve many more milestones ahead.”

An overjoyed Sarika Bahroliya aka Gudiya, expressed, “It’s been overwhelming to see the viewer’s love just pouring in week after week. Debuting on television with this stellar cast was truly a magical experience. The entire cast has grown into a close-knit family for real, making every day so much fun to work.”

The fun and drama continue.