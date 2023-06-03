&TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Ke Chaar Saal Bemisaal!

MUMBAI: &TV’s gharelu comedy Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is celebrating its fourth anniversary. The show narrates the escapades of Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), his Dabangg Dulhaniya Rajesh (Kamna Pathak), an obstinate mother, Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri), and his nine notorious children, has been successfully entertaining the audiences with its rib-tickling tracks. To celebrate, the entire cast and crew cut a cake on set and extended their best wishes to each other. Speaking on show’s success and four-year completion, producer Sanjay Kohli from Edit II Productions shared, “When you are doing something you enjoy, every day is a celebration, and the show is an everyday celebration for us. These are extremely special moments because they reaffirm our belief that we are doing something right and that our audience loves and appreciates our work. I am extremely proud of the entire team at Edit II, the channel, and most importantly, the cast and crew who tirelessly work daily to run this show. I remember how excited we were when we produced the idea for the show. And today, it is one of the best comedy shows on television. I am grateful to the audience for their enormous support for the success of this show.”

Yogesh Tripathi essaying Daroga Happu Singh, shares, “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a show that is very close to my heart. It has given me a lot. Be it recognition, appreciation and affection. With the show reaching this milestone, I feel even more responsible for my work. I owe it to my audience. Making someone laugh is not easy. Comedy is a tough genre. We are happy to see the response the show has received over the years. I feel fortunate to be a part of this journey. I feel really happy when my fans call me Happu Singh instead of Yogesh. It only goes to show how much people appreciate and adore this character. It has etched a special place in the audience’s heart. I congratulate the entire cast, crew and channel team on this milestone and thank my fans, audience and family for their constant support.” Kamna Pathak essaying Rajesh Singh, aka Rajjo, shares, "Heartiest congratulations to everyone on this milestone. Exactly four years ago, this show was launched around Mahashivratri. And we never knew we would come this far and the show and its characters will be so popular. As our show completed four years, I recently visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga to seek Lord Shiva's blessings for our show's success and celebrate Mahashivratri. May his blessings continue to flow. It is indeed a very special moment for all of us. I was so happy to see so many people calling me Rajjo and telling me how much they adore my character, the nok-jhok between her and Happu Singh and Katori Amma. Such moments inspire us and make us proud. I look forward to more such milestones, so keep watching our show and loving us more.”

Himani Shivpuri, essaying Katori Amma, says, “It is already four years! The time has just flown! But I must say it has been a wonderful journey. We are happy to see the response the show has been getting, especially the popularity each of its characters has earned over time and the audience’s fascination with the catchphrase and dialogues. People remember the lines by heart and some memorable scenes, which is amazing! Congratulations to everyone for this success. It would not have been possible without our producers, writer, director, actors, and technician's hard work. So, kudos to the team for their hard work and our fans for this relentless love and support.”

Gazal Sood essaying Kate, says, “I joined the show recently, but being part of this celebration makes me feel I have been part of this show forever. Apart from the artist and team talent, the love and warmth have helped us complete four years. I feel blessed to be associated with such a beautiful show that makes people laugh daily. Not three, but four cheers for Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.”

