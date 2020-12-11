TV star Manit Joura: Want my characters to give me sleepless nights

MUMBAI: Star Manit Joura is currently seen on small screen in Prem Bandhan in the role of Harsh Shastri. He says the show pushes him to get out of his comfort zone and explore his craft as an actor.



"With reference to approaching my character of Harsh, it is challenging to make the character believable to myself before making it believable for the audience. Acting is in doing, and not just about thinking. Sometimes we think creatively, and beautifully in our mind but it doesn't always translate on screen," Manit said, adding: "I am happy the audience is accepting my character."



Talking about how the role challenges him, he said: "It is difficult to categorise him as an idealistic or a good boy or bad boy. It is difficult to put the character in one of these boxes."



He continued: "All the characters that I have played till date are north Indian characters. They have been easy to me as I belong to the North. I know how people react, live and think there.



"Having said that Harsh is from Patna… The character pushes me as an actor to come out of my comfort zone. I want my characters to give me sleepless nights. I want to think more about them. I take my character home and at times don't know when to switch off... The character looks very easy to play but is actually quite complex," he added.



Prem Bandhan airs on Dangal TV.