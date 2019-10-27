TV stars share how they will celebrate Diwali

MUMBAI: The festival of lights holds a special place in our hearts. Diwali is incomplete without festivity and celebration.



We have a few popular TV stars sharing how they will celebrate Diwali.



Saumya Tandon: It is my first Diwali with my son, and I am really happy. There’s so much of positivity and good things that this year has brought to my family. We recently moved to a bigger home, and I have a lot to be grateful for. This Diwali, I pray and earnestly wish for every person to have a shelter above their head. We tend to forget that there’s more to Diwali than crackers. We can celebrate by making sweets, rangolis, lighting diyas, decorating the house with lights, play games, party, and most importantly celebrate it with all our dear ones. My childhood memories of this festival were when we all of used to get together and clean every nook and corner of the house. My mom would strictly tell us to get rid of all the stuff that we don’t use. Only then would we get new things. Since childhood, I have never engaged in bursting firecrackers. These things cause so many problems. This year too, I urge people to celebrate this joyous festival minus all the crackers and fireworks. Wishing everyone a very happy and splendid Diwali.'



Mudit Nayar: For me, Diwali is the festival of Love, affection, happiness, and most important sweets. Every year, I get excited for Diwali thinking of eating different sweets and Diwali special snacks. In Mumbai, I stay with my wife Aprajita Shrivastava in my small world. We both will be celebrating our second Diwali together, and we have already started preparing for the festival. It’s fun when we both clean and decorate our home along with shopping. However, I am definitely going to miss celebrating Diwali with my family, but I am super excited to start a new journey with my beautiful wife.



Paridhi Sharma: Like always, this year also, my family and I will go to our home town to celebrate the festival. The most beautiful memory of Diwali from every year is that of Rangoli making. I thoroughly enjoy making Rangoli for Diwali. I wish everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali.



Roshni Walia: Every Diwali, we go to lengths to decorate and clean the house, make rangolis, do the puja, and visit all our friends. I’m not very fond of crackers because of the impact they have, and I have dogs who don’t like the noise and smell of it, so we avoid, but I play with just some phuljadis, chakris, etc. This year, I am very excited, as I’m planning to hold a get together with all my family and friends at my house. Diwali has always been my favourite festival... the lights, the glitz, and everybody coming and meeting. As a kid, my sister and I would dress up, make rangolis, light dias all around the house, fix the lights, and gorge on food cooked by mom. All night, we would meet friends and go to their houses. For both of us, it was like a festive night out.



Pearl V Puri: I am excited about going home this year for Diwali. I can’t wait to have homemade food as I haven't eaten my mom’s food for long and that is one thing, I miss the most. During festivals, my mom prepares a variety of delicacies that I am going to binge on leaving aside my diet. Personally, I don’t like bursting crackers, so I'll avoid that even now but will definitely spend more time with my family, as time is what matters, especially when it's spent with your loved ones.



Nimrit Kaur: I will celebrate Diwali in Mumbai this year with friends. I believe in a noise-free and eco-friendly Diwali so I don’t burst crackers and would like to request people to not burst them either. As my family is back in Chandigarh and I am going to miss them a lot, I hope to have my friends over so the festive spirit carries on.



Avinesh Rekhi: This Diwali, I am investing in a house. I only celebrate Diwali with my family and don't believe in bursting any crackers. We start with exchanging gifts with friends and family four to five days prior to the festival. On the sets of Choti Sarrdaarni, we plan to have a small party to thank everyone onsets for their efforts in making our show a success.



Nishant Singh: Diwali is a beautiful festival, and I am looking forward to celebrating it with family and friends. We always have a puja at home followed by a party with lots of delightful meals. It is special as Diwali always calls for a big family get together. Last year, the Supreme Court took the decision to limit the time duration for burring crackers, and it is indeed a great decision as it will limit noise pollution and air pollution to a great extent. Lastly, I would like to wish all my fans and viewers a very Happy Diwali.



Avinash Mishra: I love the fact that during Diwali, all family members get together, and I end up eating lots and lots of sweets. Moreover, my friends and I play games together after the Laxmi pooja. I remember when we were young, my father and my brother used to go the market to get crackers, and I always wanted to go and see how the market looks.I got a chance to fulfil my wish when I was in 4th class. That was the first time I tagged along with my father to buy crackers, and I was completely overwhelmed by the decorations and festive buzz around. This year, I will be celebrating Diwali with my Yeh Teri Galiyaan cast.



We wish our readers a very happy Diwali!