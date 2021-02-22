TV stars who appeared in 2 or more reality shows

MUMBAI: Hindi entertainment and telly fames have mostly embarked upon their showbiz journey through debut roles. However, few well-known artistes have done it the other way round, i.e. they claimed fame in the industry only after appearing on the small-screen through talent-hunt reality shows. On top of that, many of these stars have featured in two or even more reality shows, wherein they flaunted their other talents altogether apart from their skillful acting-chops.

Let's take a note of some of these talented telly fames who left no stones unturned to turn into popular household names:

1. Prince Narula

Prince debuted on the small screen as an MTV Roadies 12 participant and emerged as the winner. He also participated in MTV Spitsvilla 8 and was declared the winner. In 2015, he participated in and won Bigg Boss 9, wherein he met his ladylove Yuvika Chaudhary. He scored hattricks simultaneously with his back-to-back 3 victories.

2. Aly Goni

In 2012, Aly had participated in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 5. In 2019, he participated in Colors TV's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Thenafter, he was spotted as a notable contestant in Kitchen Champion & Khatra Khatra Khatra. In July 2019, he participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with his ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic and emerged as one of the finalists. In 2020 he participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India as a contestant. In November 2020, he entered Colors TV's Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card entrant and was a notable contestant.

3. Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta is known for participating in Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Recently, he also was a part of Bigg Boss 14.

4. Hina Khan

In 2017, Hina had participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and had emerged as the first runner up in both shows. Lately, she was a part of Bigg Boss 14 as a Toofani Senior, alongside Siddharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

5. Siddharth Shukla

Our beloved Siddharth emerged as the winner of both the reality shows, namely Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

6. Rashami Desai

Rashami has participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Nach Baliye 7, all in the year 2015. In 2019, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as it's 3rd runner-up.

7. Ritvik Dhanjani

In June 2012, Rithvik entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 as wild card entry and secured the third position. He was seen in the 'Teen ka Tadka' episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6. In 2013, he participated in Nach Baliye 6 with his partner Asha Negi. In 2014, he participated in the dance reality show Dare 2 Dance. In 2015, he also participated in the stunt-based reality show I Can Do That and emerged as it's winner. Rithvik was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India but had to quit the stunt reality show midway, owing to safety issues.

8. Karan Wahi

In 2017, Karan had participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India. He was also a 'Wild Card' entrant in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 5.

9. Ravi Dubey

In 2017, Dubey participated in Colors' stunt reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, where he ended up being the 'Second Runner-Up'. In November 2017, Dubey was seen as one of the contestants in the Colors' comedy show Entertainment Ki Raat along with Dipika Kakar & Asha Negi. He had also participated in Star Plus' reality show Lip Sing Battle, along with his wife Sargun Mehta, Rithvik Dhanjani & Asha Negi. Ravi and wife Sargun had participated in Nach Baliye 5 as well, wherein the former had proposed the latter on the show's stage.

