TVF's 'Very Parivarik' Episode 2 संडे - The Ravivar is trending on No. 3 in just 8 hours of its release!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 22:04
Very

MUMBAI: TVF (The Viral Fever) has always delivered highly relatable and engaging content. Now they have arrived with their new show, 'Very Parivarik' which is their first weekly daily. With its arrival, the show garnered immense love. While the first episode 1st received a phenomenal response from all across, its 2nd episode is also casting its magic on the hearts of the audience and is now trending at No. 3 on YouTube in just 8 hours of its release. 

The audience is loving TVF's 'Very Parivarik'. The show has arrived with a story of a modern-day couple who manages to adjust to their parents. After a fantastic run of the first episode, the second episode संडे - The Ravivar is currently ruling the heart. While sharing this fabulous milestone, the makers jotted down the caption - 

"From our family to yours, thank you for making us #3 trending on YouTube in just 8 hours! "

Moreover, TVF is also experimenting with newer and bigger stories. Recently, They have announced a new series The Great Indian Code dedicated to the IT revolution of India in the 70s and 80s. With yet another compelling story, This is looking like one of their most ambitious shows.

TVF is ruling IMDb's global list of top 250 TV shows with a maximum of their shows. They have 7 shows in the list which is way more than any other content producer from the nation. TVF has an interesting show lined up for its release in 2024. Excitingly, the audience will also get to see the next seasons of the most loved shows, Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak.
 

TVF Very Parivarik संडे - The Ravivar The Great Indian Code IMDb Panchayat Kota Factory Gullak TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 22:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
The Rise of Novelty in Cinema: The highly awaited Kanguva, a film that illustrates South Indian Cinema's ability to surprise the audiences with originality
MUMBAI: In today's fast-paced world, action-packed movies with catchy tunes and heroics are remembered by viewers for...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan supports family in their decision to make Savi leave the house
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie questions her relationship with Surya
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a...
Jawan, Jab We Met, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and more movies fans are DEMANDING sequels for
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since we have been watching a lot of remakes and sequels and while some were loved by the...
Trending News Today: From Pushpa 2 teaser release date to Kanchi Singh on YRKKH recent fiasco - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Pandya Store Spoiler: Cheeku and Isha do not support Natasha and Dhawal's alliance
MUMBAI: The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
Recent Stories
Kanguva
The Rise of Novelty in Cinema: The highly awaited Kanguva, a film that illustrates South Indian Cinema's ability to surprise the audiences with originality
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya to participate in the show?
Shoaib
Farah Khan visits Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipikka Kakkar's Iftaar's party; watch video
Louis
Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr passes away at 87
Ayesha
Ayesha Khan reveals that she would love to work in Pakistani serials
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Here’s how Competishun aims to empower IIT-JEE, NEET, KVPY, and NTSE aspirants across India
Rohit
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare’s latest reel is the most ADORABLE thing on the internet today!