TVF's 'Very Parivarik' Episode 2 संडे - The Ravivar is trending on No. 3 in just 8 hours of its release!

MUMBAI: TVF (The Viral Fever) has always delivered highly relatable and engaging content. Now they have arrived with their new show, 'Very Parivarik' which is their first weekly daily. With its arrival, the show garnered immense love. While the first episode 1st received a phenomenal response from all across, its 2nd episode is also casting its magic on the hearts of the audience and is now trending at No. 3 on YouTube in just 8 hours of its release.

The audience is loving TVF's 'Very Parivarik'. The show has arrived with a story of a modern-day couple who manages to adjust to their parents. After a fantastic run of the first episode, the second episode संडे - The Ravivar is currently ruling the heart. While sharing this fabulous milestone, the makers jotted down the caption -

"From our family to yours, thank you for making us #3 trending on YouTube in just 8 hours! "

Moreover, TVF is also experimenting with newer and bigger stories. Recently, They have announced a new series The Great Indian Code dedicated to the IT revolution of India in the 70s and 80s. With yet another compelling story, This is looking like one of their most ambitious shows.

TVF is ruling IMDb's global list of top 250 TV shows with a maximum of their shows. They have 7 shows in the list which is way more than any other content producer from the nation. TVF has an interesting show lined up for its release in 2024. Excitingly, the audience will also get to see the next seasons of the most loved shows, Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak.

