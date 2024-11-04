&TV's Atal leads - Neha Joshi and Ashutosh Kulkarni visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Navami celebrations!

MUMBAI: Ram Navami is one of the most sacred festivals celebrating Lord Rama's birth. Ayodhya, a holy city in Uttar Pradesh, holds immense religious and historical importance as the birthplace of the Lord Rama. This year’s celebrations are expected to be particularly grand in Ayodhya due to the recent inauguration of the magnificent temple, Ram Mandir, which symbolises faith, devotion, cultural heritage, and architectural brilliance. To witness the splendour of the world-famous Ram Mandir, and the city’s preparations for the grand Ram Navami celebrations, &TV’s Atal’s lead characters, Krishna Devi Vajpayee (Neha Joshi) and Krishan Bihari Vajpayee (Ashutosh Kulkarni) made their first-ever visit to Ayodhya. It was a momentous moment that allowed them to reflect on their spiritual journey and seek blessings from Ram Lalla before the celebrations.

Sharing her excitement and experience, Neha Joshi, aka Krishna Devi Vajpayee in &TV’s Atal, said, “The mere thought of visiting Ram Mandir filled me with a deep sense of gratitude and devotion. As a devotee of Lord Ram, the chance to visit the city and the temple was nothing short of a dream come true. Standing before the divine idol of Ram Lalla was an experience that I will never forget. I was awestruck and emotional. My eyes were filled with tears of joy as I saw the divine face of Ram Lalla. When standing before Ram Lalla to offer my prayers and seek blessings, I found it impossible to avert my gaze as it appeared ethereal, almost otherworldly. A profound sense of peace and tranquility enveloped me at the sacred moment, fostering feelings of surrendering myself in devotion and humility. I offered prayers for the continued success of our show, as well as for the well-being of my loved ones. As we were getting ready to leave, the holy atmosphere filled with the resounding chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants and the jubilant celebrations underway for Ram Navami. Some devotees walked up to us, sharing their love and affection for our show and character, which was heartening, and we truly felt blessed. This spiritual pilgrimage left an indelible impression on my heart and soul, enriching me spiritually.”

Sharing his experience on his first-ever visit to the Ram Mandir, Ashutosh Kulkarni, aka Krishan Bihari Vajpayee, expressed, “The Ram Navami is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across the country and the world. However, in Ayodhya, the festivities were particularly grand, with the opening of the Ram Mandir. I feel fortunate to have visited the temple to seek blessings and witness the grand preparations ahead of Ram Navami celebrations. It was truly an awe-inspiring and surreal experience. The intricate architecture of temples has always amazed me, and the Ram Mandir was no exception. Stepping into the temple's corridors, I was struck by a deep sense of devotion, heightened by the beautiful chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ that echoed around me. As I approached the sanctum sanctorum, the sight of the divine idol of Ram Lalla, symbolising the eternal cosmic light of Lord Rama, filled me with awe. The rhythmic recital of prayers and the aromatic fragrance of incense added to the sacred ambience, deepening my connection with the divine. Joining devotees in chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was a beautiful moment I always remember. It was one of the most beautiful and cherished experiences. On my way back from the temple, I picked up the souvenirs and prasad for my family and friends.”

