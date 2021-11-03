&TV's 'Baal Shiv' to premiere on November 23rd at 8:00 pm

MUMBAI: One of Indian television's most awaited mythological shows, 'Baal Shiv', is set to premiere on &TV starting November 23rd 2021, every Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm. While there have been several fascinating shows on Lord Shiva and his various roops, one story that has not been shown before on Indian television is the story of his Baal Roop.

Aptly positioned Mahadev Ki Undekhi Gatha, the show will depict the mythical Katha of the mother and son, Mahasati Anusuya and Baal Shiv, and their eternal bond. Considered Infinite and the Unborn, Lord Shiva had taken many avatars, but he had never experienced childhood and mother's love. However, post his marriage with Devi Parvati, Mahadev takes the form of a child to fulfil Devi Parvati's wish and becomes the dutiful son of Mahasati Anusuya.

Produced by Zee Studios, Baal Shiv features a stellar cast including Aan Tiwari (Baal Shiv), Mouli Ganguly (Mahasati Anusuya), Siddharth Arora (Mahadev), Shivya Pathania (Devi Parvati), Krrip Kapur Suri (Asur Andhak), Praneet Bhatt (Narad Muni), Danish Akhtar Saifi (Nandi), Dakssh Ajit Singh (Indra), Anjita Poonia (Indrani), Ravi Khanvilkar (Archarya Dandpani), Pallavi Pradhan (Maina Devi), amongst others.

An excited, Aan Tiwari, essaying Baal Shiv's character, says, "I am very excited to play the role of Baal Shiv. Essaying Mahadev's Baal Roop has been a dream role and I hope viewers enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed portraying the part." Mouli Ganguly, talking about essaying Mahasati Anusuya's character, says, "A lot of my fans and family have been excited from the time I decided to sign on this character. I can sense their excitement, and I must say I am equally thrilled and excited to be part of this show. My role as Mahasati Anusuya is extremely different from what I have played previously. She is the perfect balance of compassion and determination. As the headteacher of Gurukul, Anusuya takes care of its children as her own, imparts the best of her knowledge and cultivates discipline in them."

Siddharth Arora, who will be essaying the character of Lord Shiva, shares, "All of us are overjoyed as the show premieres on November 23rd. I have this eternal belief that one doesn't choose the role of Lord Shiva and it comes to them as a blessing from Him! It is obvious how blessed I feel to have been chosen to essay Lord Shiva's character. It is not the typical depiction of what the audience has seen before and will make for an interesting watch." Shivya Pathania, essaying Devi Parvati's character, shares, "Like every newly married woman, Devi Parvati too will be seen settling in her new phase of life. Initially, she will be demanding and will have certain apprehensions, but eventually, she will understand the true nature of Kailash. It is indeed a challenging role and I hope to be able to portray it with grace."

Praneet Bhatt essaying Narad Muni's character, shares, "Narad Muni is a very diplomatic character and to enact someone like this and maintain a fine line that it does not end up as a negative character, is not very easy. Luckily for me, my mythological experience has helped, and playing the role has been smooth. But, the real judges are the audience; hope they love and support us." Krrip Kapur Suri essaying Asura Andhak's character, shares, "Andhak is powerful, fierce and menacing and with my portrayal of Asura Andhak, I aim to evoke these emotions in the minds of viewers. Only when people fear me and my presence can I say I have done my job right. The entire team has worked hard in perfecting their characters. The real test will be on November 23rd and we aim to pass it with flying colours."

Tune in to & TV's 'Baal Shiv' premiering on November 23rd, 2021, at 8:00 pm, airing every Monday to Friday!