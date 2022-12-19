Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat breaks down on the sets of Udaariyaan?

MIMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

After a 16-year leap, the show will once again revolve around the love triangle between Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz. The show has a huge fan base and fans are always curious to know what is happening on the show.

Twinkle Arora who plays the role of Nehmat on the show is very active on social media, she often takes to the social media platform to share fun behind-the-scenes moments and shares a very hilarious take on popular social media trends and involved a lot of people from the sets

The show is going through major twists and turns, Nehmat and Advait are married and Ekam is heartbroken. Fans have been wondering about how will Ekam and Nehmat get reunited but there are some who believe that Ekam and Nehmat will not get together. It looks like Nehmat is in quite a dilemma and she is going throw a major heartbreak and she might have broken down and that is something we will see going forward in the show. Twinkle Arora who plays the role of Nehmat posted a BTS clip and you check it out right here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Ekam does not understand Nehmat’s intentions and thus this results in Advait and Nehmat’s wedding.

Even though Jasmine tries her best to unite Advait and Naaz, her plan fails as now Nehmat will be seen in place of Naaz.

Nehmat now dreams that Ekam will come and stop her wedding.

Things take a dramatic yet unfortunate turn when Advait ends up filling sindoor in Nehmat’s hairline, making her his wife.

Coming up, we will see Nehmat and Advait’s forced relationship amidst the tensed situation around.

What turn will Ekam and Nehmat’s love story take now?

