Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat gets brutally injured on the sets of Udaariyaan? Details inside

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from the show Udaariyaan. Our favorite TV celebs know how much the viewers and fans enjoy watching some behind the scenes masti. Twinkle Arora or Nehmat has landed in the hospital and looks seriously battered here. However, her fans need not worry as she is shooting for a scene and seems in a light mood!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 13:08
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well. Isha Malviya continued the role of Jasmin and also essays the role of Harleen.

The audience enjoys watching each episode on their TV screens and capture the essence of the gripping plot. However, the episodes aren’t the only way our readers like to keep close to the show!

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Recently, we came across a post close to the show.

Advait aka Rohit Purohit seems to be teasing her there and it immediately plastered a smile on our faces!

Check out the post here!

By the looks of it, we are guessing something terrible happens to Nehmat in the upcoming track and possibly, Advait was the one to bring her to the hospital.

Our minds are in a tizzy about what happens in the upcoming track and who or what is responsible for Nehmat’s condition!

What are your guesses on the upcoming track?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Advait came in support of Nehmat in front of the family when his father lied about her being pregnant. Later, Nehmat finds a secret close to Naaz and understands how she betrayed her.

Naaz in on her way to ruin Nehmat’s relationship with Advait as she instigates Mallika against Nehmat. now we see that Mallika meets Advait and they both are seen holding hands and flirting behind Nehmat’s back but soon distance themselves as soon as Nehmat arrives.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on Behind The Scenes on your favorite TV shows.

