Twinkle Vasisht on romancing Sanjay Gagnani in Kundali Bhagya: I don't know if I'll romance him or get scared as he is Prithvi

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular TV shows on the small screen. The hit daily soap has managed to garner rave reviews from the masses ever since the beginning.

Kundali Bhagya has been successfully running on small screens for more than 3 years now. There's no stopping the show and it is constantly topping the TRP charts.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Shraddha Arya, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Manit Joura, Sanjay Gagnani, Swati Kapoor, Twinkle Vashist among others are seen in pivotal roles in the drama series.

Well, we have seen a lot of drama going on lately on the show.

With Akshay's murder mystery bringing several twists and turns in the story, the viewers are loving how the show's further track is progressing.

Lately, we have seen how Karan confesses killing Akshay which has brought a surprising twist to the story.

Well, amid all this, Kritika's life has been full of ups and downs as she was first betrayed by Akshay and she ended up marrying Prithvi who is not a nice person either.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Twinkle was asked if the viewers can expect some romantic scenes between her and onscreen husband Prithvi aka Sanjay Gagnani.

Twinkle said, ''I don't know if there will be any romantic scenes between me and Prithvi as I will be scared to romance him after all looking at his personality and what all he has done before (laughs).''

Well, Twinkle has got the point!

