Twitter finds its new favorite TV couple in Lag Jaa Gale's Shiv and Ishani aka Namik and Tanisha! Check out the best reactions here!

He is currently seen as Shiv Dhoopar opposite Tanisha Mehta in this one-of-a-kind story produced by Sandiip Sickand.
MUMBAI :Zee TV has recently launched a new show titled Lag Ja Gale which marked the comeback of television's heartthrob Namik Paul after a 2-year hiatus.

Namik Paul is a name known to people for playing powerful roles that have such swag.

Almost all of his roles have become incredibly popular. From playing supportive roles to becoming one of the leading men of TV, Namik has had quite the journey.

ALSO READ:  Sandiip Sikcand on whethere Namik Paul was the first preference for the show and what next.

And his return has made the fans ecstatic and they are already loving Namik’s chemistry with Tanisha.

 And it looks like Namik and Tanisha’s chemistry has worked wonders for the fans, who have already started making fan clubs and edits for the duo.

The duo as Shiv and Ishani have already charmed their way to become on of Twitter fans new obsession. Let’s check out some of the best tweets about the new TV coupl where:-






Namik’s comeback after 2 years has definitely made his fans very happy and the storyline of the show looks very promising and one that is coming up with very interesting twists and turns.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Namik Paul is the new desired leading Man, let’s take a look at his journey from Ek Duje Ke Vaste to Lag Jaa Gale!

    

 

