Twitter finds its new favorite TV couple in Lag Jaa Gale's Shiv and Ishani aka Namik and Tanisha! Check out the best reactions here!

MUMBAI :Zee TV has recently launched a new show titled Lag Ja Gale which marked the comeback of television's heartthrob Namik Paul after a 2-year hiatus.

Namik Paul is a name known to people for playing powerful roles that have such swag.

Almost all of his roles have become incredibly popular. From playing supportive roles to becoming one of the leading men of TV, Namik has had quite the journey.

He is currently seen as Shiv Dhoopar opposite Tanisha Mehta in this one-of-a-kind story produced by Sandiip Sickand.



ALSO READ: Sandiip Sikcand on whethere Namik Paul was the first preference for the show and what next.

And his return has made the fans ecstatic and they are already loving Namik’s chemistry with Tanisha.

And it looks like Namik and Tanisha’s chemistry has worked wonders for the fans, who have already started making fan clubs and edits for the duo.

The duo as Shiv and Ishani have already charmed their way to become on of Twitter fans new obsession. Let’s check out some of the best tweets about the new TV coupl where:-

Ab height ki baat khatam ho gayi ho toh weight ki baat kare? i think i am going to enjoy this two! #LagjaGale #NamikPaul #TanishaaMehta pic.twitter.com/5QsShrv6bH — ‎ (@rhythm_rd) February 8, 2023













— Lag Ja Gale—



Lol, Ishani tipped him for his not-so-good hospitality before leaving the Restaurant.



She hurt his ego really bad#LagJaGale #NamikPaul #ShivAni #ShivDhoopar pic.twitter.com/7YeGB95oaU — (@poojachavhan_3) February 14, 2023





jab mai acha hoon toh bura hoon

jab mai bura hoon ...toh bahut bura hoon - #ShivDhooper



suddenly it felt icy #LagJaGale #Zeetv #NamikPaul pic.twitter.com/MXdYFzBMKv — (@mayuri_19s) February 15, 2023



Namik’s comeback after 2 years has definitely made his fans very happy and the storyline of the show looks very promising and one that is coming up with very interesting twists and turns.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Namik Paul is the new desired leading Man, let’s take a look at his journey from Ek Duje Ke Vaste to Lag Jaa Gale!