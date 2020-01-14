Twitterati does not like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s ROMANCE

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. Undoubtedly, the show has become number one in non-fiction genre.



Last week was filled with quite interesting and fun tasks. However, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode was quite fiery as the host Salman Khan

lost his calm on contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

In the previous episode, Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla indulged into a discussion wherein Shehnaaz expressed her love towards him and also asked him to tell her that he loves her too. Shehnaaz hugged him tightly and expressed that she wants to spend more time with Sidharth, so much so that post the show Sidharth would terribly miss and look out for her everywhere.

A large portion of the episode was dedicated to SidNaaz’s romance. This seems to have not gone down well with the fans and viewers of the show. A few fans stated that they could no more watch the show with family because of SidNaaz’s forced romance and physical intimacy. A few were of the opinion that the show is now revolving majorly on relationship dynamics and the actual “game” seem to be missing in the show.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.