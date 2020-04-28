News

Twitteratis jump with joy as Shaheer Sheikh achieves a milestone

Shaheer Sheikh is one such actor whose dashing looks can make anyone go weak in the knees. The actor is a hot favourite among fans.


By Harmisha Chauhan
28 Apr 2020 10:35 AM

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular television actors. The handsome hunk is the heartthrob of many and has been ruling the Telly land with his creativity and talent. 

Shaheer has been in the Telly world for a long time now and is one of the top-rated actors. The ace star has established his name and given notable performances in all his shows. 

Interestingly, on 27th April, Shaheer completed 11 years in the Hindi television industry. The diehard fans of the actor recollected this day and social media was flooded with Shaheer's throwback pictures, videos and memories from all his shows. 

Shaheer's debut show Kya Mast Hai Life aired on 27th April 2009. 

Here's how fans are wishing the actor for successfully completing 11 years in the Telly world. 

Shaheer is flooded with congratulatory messages where his fans are praising him for his work. We are sure Shaheer must be overwhelmed with so much of love and support. 

Many congratulations to Shaheer for completing glorious 11 years and many more to come! 

