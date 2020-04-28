Twitteratis jump with joy as Shaheer Sheikh achieves a milestone

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular television actors. The handsome hunk is the heartthrob of many and has been ruling the Telly land with his creativity and talent.

Shaheer has been in the Telly world for a long time now and is one of the top-rated actors. The ace star has established his name and given notable performances in all his shows.

Interestingly, on 27th April, Shaheer completed 11 years in the Hindi television industry. The diehard fans of the actor recollected this day and social media was flooded with Shaheer's throwback pictures, videos and memories from all his shows.

Shaheer's debut show Kya Mast Hai Life aired on 27th April 2009.

Here's how fans are wishing the actor for successfully completing 11 years in the Telly world.

One word for his each Character...Also mention ur most Favrt one & why?!



Use : #11YearsOfShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/31xfjJiEm5 — (@lostAngelzx) April 27, 2020

#11YearsOfShaheerSheikh It's a day to Appreciate all his contributions that Made ITV worth watching! His Creativity, professionalism, dedication & strong work ethics is what makes him different from the crowd..Hats off to such a versatility who set an high benchmark each year! pic.twitter.com/0TBI3tzvVZ — (@tinaa_sns2) April 27, 2020

"Shaheer Sheikh" ♡



When the name itself is enough to drool the man! #11YearsOfShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/Y99ql6nIEP — (@lostAngelzx) April 27, 2020

Rt for blue

Like and quote for maroon #11YearsOfShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/r6MK7u52rn — #11YearsOfShaheerSheikh (@Shweta3005) April 27, 2020

His acting skills have been marvelous whether it's emotional, romantic or furious..His eyes have been loved by all strata of ppl as his eyes speak more than his words even. His voice has been meditated & his dialogue deliveries have been relatable by all #11YearsOfShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/RD99LUnPyO — (@tinaa_sns2) April 27, 2020

The Man Bun the flowing long hair and the never aging genes and the man who possesses all these is none other than @Shaheer_S #11YearsOfShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/VjCSEoR9c9 — Nabila Asad Khawaja (@NabilaKhawaja) April 27, 2020

Shaheer is flooded with congratulatory messages where his fans are praising him for his work. We are sure Shaheer must be overwhelmed with so much of love and support.

Many congratulations to Shaheer for completing glorious 11 years and many more to come!

