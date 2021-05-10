Two months of 'Shivi': Here is why Shiva and Raavi are the most loved characters in Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Pandya Store on Star Plus is a very interesting drama and the cast and crew are a talented bunch of people who keep the audience entertained with their acting chops.

Well, two of the most loved characters are Shiva and Raavi.

The two are forced into a marriage because Raavi was left by Dev on the day of the marriage as he was in love with Rishita. Following this, Shiva made a sacrifice and got married to Raavi. The two are much loved as they bring in a different flavour to the show. Dev’s arrogant yet caring nature is much loved by the audience and the banters they engage in are adorable!

Enacted by Kunwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik, the chemistry between the two is wonderful and the two are definitely a treat to the eyes. Today, the fans are celebrating 2 years of ‘Shivi’ as they are called lovingly!

Take a look:

Show your love for ‘Shivi’ in the comments section below! (Also Read: Ankit Siwach talks about the difference between shooting for a TV show and working in his recently released short film Khidki)

As seen so far, Shiva and Raavi share cute moments with each other but this also ends with banter amid them. Shiva tagged her as blind and Raavi opened her injury dressing post all this drama.

Will Raavi and Shiva fall in love with each other soon?

It would be interesting to know what happens next on the show.

Produced by Sphere Origins, Pandya Store is a remake of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores and airs on Star Plus. It stars Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan in the lead roles.