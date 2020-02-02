Two Nairas in one frame, Ashnoor-Shivangi, which one is your favourite?

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi who plays the role of Naira Singhania in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become a household name. Shivangi became an overnight star with the success of her show and now she is considered as the top-rated actresses of the small screen.

While Shivangi is doing complete justice to her role in the show, a few years ago, before the show took a leap, child artist Ashnoor Kaur played the role of young Naira in the daily.

Ashnoor Kaur was a famous child artist who had already been a part of several TV shows and with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she gained much popularity.

Ashnoor won several hearts as Naira Singhania and she is still remembered for it.

And now, a few pictures are doing the rounds of the social media where we can see young Naira and the grown-up Naira are sharing the frame.

Both are looking extremely beautiful together and we can't stop adoring them.

Take a look at the picture:

Well, we liked both of them. Which Naira do you like the most? Tell us in the comments.