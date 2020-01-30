Two Star Plus dailies to air on Saturdays also?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao will air 6 days a week from the following month, including Saturdays, according to media reports.

The former stars Erica Fernandez and Parth Samanthan in the lead roles and one of the most popular shows on TV today. It frequently gets high ratings on the TRP charts.

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao is a new show. It revolves around the story of two sisters Shraddha and Anjali who are millennials with dreams to fulfill. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. It would be interesting to see how they would balance their lives.

Divya Drishti will go off air soon, and the channel might thus extend run of its fiction shows on weekends.

