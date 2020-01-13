Two villains in one frame: Hina Khan and Jennifer Winget

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Jennifer Winget are the hottest divas of television. The actresses have been entertaining the audience for a while now. Both began their respective journeys on TV with positive roles and were loved by viewers.

However, they both then chose to be seen in a negative role. They stunned the audience as they nailed their characters.

Hina made her debut with Yeh Rishta Kay Kehalata Hai as a sanskari bahu for 8 years. She then participated in reality shows like Kharton Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina’s negative performance as Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay not only increased the show's TRP but also her fan following. However, she quit the show to pursue greener pastures and was replaced by Aamna Shariff.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Winget played positive roles in Dil Mil Gaye, Saraswatichandra, and Bepanah Pyaar.

But she gained the maximum appreciation for Maya’s character in Beyhadh 1, wherein she crossed all limits for love. She is currently seen in the second installment of the show.

Fans have recently posted a picture of the two and called them the gorgeous villains of TV.

Have a look.