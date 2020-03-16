Udaariyaan: EXCLUSIVE! Does Simran's blank calls have a connection from PAST?

Bhoomi tells everyone that Tejo is completely alright. Tejo sees Fateh practising with students for a function and recalls beautiful moments she shared with Fateh during the past festivals. She confessed her love for Fateh and says that she doesn’t want to dissolve this marriage with him.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 16:54
Simran

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Jasmine steals food from a Dhaba when a waiter catches her. Some goons trouble Tejo when her scooty is punctured and tease her by Fateh’s name, Tejo wonders why they are talking like this when the police come and take them away. When Tejo reaches home, Satti tells her that Jasmine is pregnant and cannot be found. Tejo rushes to look for her. She finds Jasmine drenched in mud. Tejo tells Jasmine to come home. At first, Jasmine declines to go home with Tejo and she acts up purposely. Later she agrees to go with Tejo.

Fateh comes to the Sandhu House to meet Tejo. He is furious to know that Jasmine is back at the Sandhu house and yells at her. Jasmine tells Fateh that Tejo herself got her back home and if he tells her the truth now, she might slip into trauma again. The next day, Simran goes to the college and overhears a conversation between the staff members talking about Tejo being crazy and why is she back. Bhoomi tells everyone that Tejo is completely alright. Tejo sees Fateh practising with students for a function and recalls beautiful moments she shared with Fateh during the past festivals. She confessed her love for Fateh and says that she doesn’t want to dissolve this marriage with him.

In the upcoming episode, Simran gets blank calls and a gift comes for Candy, at first they think Buzzo must have taken but that isn't the case, This is surely someone from the past who has returned to Simran's life. What will happen when this chapter from the past will affect Buzzo and her marriage? What will happen to Candy now? 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 16:54

