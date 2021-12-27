Udaariyaan: EXCLUSIVE! Fateh to disguise as Sardaarji to keep an eye on Jasmine; JasFa to do a dance performance

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Well, in the current track of Udaariyaan, Right when Fateh tries to follow Jasmine, Angad sees him and pulls him to the car. He takes Fateh away from the city and starts hitting him, unveiling his insecurity of losing Tejo. Fateh hits him back to stop him and reveals that he is here for something more important and not to ruin Tejo's life. Will Angad believe him?

Previously, While Angad and Tejo head out to go somewhere, Jasmine follows them and tries to harm them with her next attack but Fateh catches her. He warns her to stay away from Tejo or else he would tell the truth about their wedding to Tejo, to which Jasmine snaps at him saying, That's all you want for Tejo to return in your life isn't it?

In the upcoming episode, a close source to the show revealed that Fateh is all set to don the Sardaarji avatar to keep an eye on Jasmine in the mela, the source even revealed that they shall have a dance performance while he is protecting Tejo from Jasmine's next game plan.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

