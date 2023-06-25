Udaariyaan fame Hitesh Bharadwaj opens up on radio journey!

MUMBAI: Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj currently seen in the hit show Udaariyan produced by Dreamiyata (Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta) loves being a radio jockey and says that he is glad to be able to connect to his audience. He adds that he has also been getting a lot of appreciation and he is loving it.

“I started my career as a radio jockey and now I am working with 104. Ishq FM. I feel, by being an RJ, you can explore so much with your voice, talent, craft. I am a poet too and I can reach out to my audience through that as well,” he says.

He adds, “My programme is called Dard - E - Dil and it comes on 104.8 Ishq FM. It’s a national show and is aired in Calcutta, Delhi and Mumbai. I recently won an award. I feel it's a team effort. It's not only me who won this award but also the whole team who works behind the camera. Honestly, my family supports me a lot. My wife, Suditi has always stood by me, she has always encouraged me to do more.”

Talking about balancing both radio and acting, he says, “It's difficult to do both but these both are my passion. It’s not a burden to me because I love what I do and I enjoy doing it. I am someone who enjoys working.”

Ask him if a good voice means you are cut out for radio, and he says, “On radio, it’s not only your voice, but your expressions and the way you talk also matter. The same is true for actors as well. They should have a good body and be good looking but the way they perform also matters a lot. When you work with feelings, your performance is more enhanced.”

As far as radio is concerned, he always wanted to work in the medium. “I was in school when I got to know about radio. I used to talk as an RJ. When I started my career as a radio jockey, I got a morning show. I used to start mimicking or imitating other RJs, and learn how they talk. But when I came to Mumbai and heard other RJs here, I always wished I also got an opportunity. Also, Ishq 104.8 FM is coming up with something new which I will be talking about very soon. I am very excited about it.”



