Udaariyaan fame Isha Malviya and Hitesh Bharadwaj share a great bond and here’s proof

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from the show Udaariyaan. Our favorite TV celebs know how much the viewers and fans enjoy watching some behind the scenes masti. We know that Harleen likes Ekam and thinks of him as her hero.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 19:23
Udaariyaan fame Isha Malviya and Hitesh Bharadwaj share a great bond and here’s proof

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well. Isha Malviya continued the role of Jasmin and also essays the role of Harleen.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Advait makes Ekam jealous; makes him his bodyguard 

The audience enjoys watching each episode on their TV screens and capture the essence of the gripping plot. However, the episodes aren’t the only way our readers like to keep close to the show!

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Recently, we came across a bts post from the show.

We can see that Hitesh Bharadwaj and Isha Malviya are prepping for a scene which is likely the upcoming track however, this shot has us in a frenzy about what is going to happen next!

Both the stars had dressed up in classic DDLJ look of Raj and Simran and Isha enjoyed a piggy back ride with Hitesh.

Check out the post here!

We are so happy that some of our favorite TV stars share such great bonds!

We know that Harleen likes Ekam and thinks of him as her hero. We can’t figure out if this is real or a dream sequence?

Do you have an guesses?

Do tell us in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, previously, we see that Ekam has duty with Advait and now learns of his lover as he brings him home to Nehmat. Advait is completely drunk and Nehmat and Ekam had to carry him to the room.

Next day, Neeru informs Rama about how Advait came home drunk and late last night too and Rama discloses how she had big dreams for her son.

Ekam recently learned the truth behind Nehmat’s marriage to Advait and apologized for the misunderstanding that changed the trajectory of all their lives but Nehmat is going to give her marriage an honest chance.

Also read: Simran and Raj make an entrance on the sets of Udaariyaan; a DDLJ angle on the show?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on Behind The Scenes on your favorite TV shows.

Udaariyaan TV news BTS Tejo Fateh Jasmine Colors tv Endemol Sargun Mehta Ravi Dubey Spoiler Alert Isha Malviya TellyChakkar BTS UPDATE TV news TV BTS Rohit Purohit Naaz Nehmat Ekam Sonakshi Batra Twinkle Arora Advait Hitesh Bharadwaj TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 19:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Haq Se actor Karanvir Sharma has been roped in for web series titled Reth
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
These actors from Parineetii seem to have some complex emotions about Night Shifts, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another ‘Behind The Scenes’ update for its viewers. The audience has given Parineetii...
Stunning! Have a look at some of the chic holiday outfits of Mukti Mohan
MUMBAI: Mukti Mohan is a dancer and actress. She participated in Star One's dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha 2 and...
Exclusive! Will Abhishek Nigam play the lead in Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul? Actor finally breaks silence
MUMBAI: Abhishek Nigam is well-known actor in the industry. He has given some amazing performance in projects like ‘...
Meet Udaariyaan fame Rohit Purohit’s HERO on the sets, scroll down to know
MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Taapsee Pannu spotted in the city; gets trolled for her statement to paparazzi, “Iske andar bhi ek choti si Jaya Bachchan rehti
Taapsee Pannu spotted in the city; gets trolled for her statement to paparazzi, “Iske andar bhi ek choti si Jaya Bachchan rehti hai”

Latest Video

Related Stories
These actors from Parineetii seem to have some complex emotions about Night Shifts, check out
These actors from Parineetii seem to have some complex emotions about Night Shifts, check out
Exclusive! Will Abhishek Nigam play the lead in Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul? Actor finally breaks silence
Exclusive! Will Abhishek Nigam play the lead in Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul? Actor finally breaks silence
Meet Udaariyaan fame Rohit Purohit’s HERO on the sets, scroll down to know
Meet Udaariyaan fame Rohit Purohit’s HERO on the sets, scroll down to know
Rajjo and her Mai enjoy some fun moments on the sets of Rajjo, check out
Rajjo and her Mai enjoy some fun moments on the sets of Rajjo, check out
Actress Mahekk Chahal was hospitalised and on ventilator for 3 days, recovery ongoing
Actress Mahekk Chahal was hospitalised and on ventilator for 3 days, recovery ongoing
Ashita Dhawan shares This UNIQUE Courtroom Drama happening on the sets of Dharampatnii
Ashita Dhawan shares This UNIQUE Courtroom Drama happening on the sets of Dharampatnii