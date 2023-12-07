Udaariyaan star Twinkle Arora gets injured while performing a stunt on sets, continues to shoot post applying make up on bruises

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 19:06
Udaariyaan

MUMBAI:  Actress Twinkle Arora best known as Nehmat in Udaariyaan is raising eye brows as speculations are at rife that the star might exit the show as the show takes a leap. However the makers nor Twinkle was seen giving a confirmation on the same.

Recently, story went viral in where Twinkle was seen giving a glimpse of sets where the she was shooting for an entire night and wrapped up the shoot at 4:55am in morning. A news which came from the sets of the show has got Twinkle’s fans worried about the actresses health as Twinkle whike performing an action sequence with a costar fell hard on her back and got injured, not only that she is often seen performing stunts by herself due to which the star has also had a lot of bruising and swelling on her feet and ankles. 

As per sources, Twinkle inspite of getting injured continued to shoot post applying make up on the bruises. She also gave a glimpse of her sets where the parking was covered with water amid heavy rainfall. 

Fans showed their concern for their favourite post this news and filled her dm with prayers asking for updates on her health. 
For the unversed, Twinkle is currently in Chandigarh shooting for Udaariyaan.


 

Udaariyaan Twinkle Arora Nehmat TellyChakkar
