Udaariyaan: WHAT! Angad and Fateh's true love is nor Tejo neither Jasmin but THIS

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustained the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

With Angad's entry into the show, the drama has reached skies and fans have been missing Fatejo but have also begun to trend Tejang together and wishing that the duo gets hitched in the show.

Well now Karan aka Angad Maan took to his Instagram and reveal who is Fateh and his true love, it isn't the beautiful ladies but the camera. The camera shoots their scenes every day. Well, it is surely going to be a shocker for the fans as they expected Tejo but it isn't her.

Check out the post:

Well now we know, nothing matters more than a camera to every actor.

Currently, in the show, Tejo is all set to get married to Angad before Fateh and Jasmin's wedding as a promise to Khushbeer. It will be interesting to see what will happen next.

