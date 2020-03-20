Udann actress Falguni Sharma ROPED IN for an unconventional show by Fine Focus Productions!

MUMBAI: While there are a host of unconventional concepts being launched on television, DD Kisan will soon roll out a new show produced by Fine Focus Productions.

The makers have picked the concept from a real life culture practiced in the village.

The narrative will revolve around the true story of a village Dharhara, Bihar planting a minimum of 10 trees, whenever a girl child is born. The tree-planting had been going on for generations right from 2010. While female infanticide and dowry deaths have been a big for challenge the authorities, it is this village which has taken it upcon itself to bring out a change.

The show will focus on how a girl from this village will be married to a man from another village where the birth of a girl child is looked down upon. The man, she will be married to will be rigid and will not allow his own sister to study too.

For the show, actress Falguni Sharma who was also seen in Udann on Colors has been roped in for the project. She will be seen in the role of Divya, the male leads sister. We contacted Falguni who said, “The project was different and unconventional. There is no reason I wouldn’t give the project a nod. I cannot reveal details about anything at the moment.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.