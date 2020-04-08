Udann actress Meera Deosthale aka Chakor has MASTERED the ART of...

MUMBAI: We all, specially women, wake up to a daily routine of cooking, cleaning , washing clothes, drying them, getting ready and sprinting our way to meet the office deadline before buffer time.

Trust us, this is not only the case with us hese days but celebrities too.

Though we do not have to head to work (since most of us are working from home), we are pretty occupied finishing our household chores all throughout the day due to the lockdown.

While just like us, a lot of celebrities depended on their maids for cleaning and other household jobs, it is now come upon is to keep our houses clean. We recently saw how various celebrities took to their social media handles to share videos of them scrubbing the dishes and mopping the floors.

And as for Meera Deosthale, popularly known as Chakor from Colors' show Udann, she has aced the household duty space.

And bringing this information to our news desk is none other than her ex co-star Vijayendra Kumeria, who played the part of Suraj in the show.

Currently seen in Naagin 4 on the same channel, Vijayendra is on quarantine. We got him to fill our slam book and when questioned about who according to him has mastered the art of sweeping, swabbing and doing the dishes, his quick answer was Meera!

Clearly, this quarantine mode, if not anything is sure teaching us how to live independently and do our own work.

