Udann actress Meera Deosthale shares a picture of her FIRST SHOW; feels NOSTALGIC!

Meera, in her social media post, attributed her Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls as her first show ...

11 Apr 2020 08:41 PM

MUMBAI: Actors work very hard to get into the skin of their character.

There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. 

However, some do manage to succeed as time passes and it is not only hardwork and sheer dedication but also a bit of luck which favours you to taste success.

We have a lot of celebrities who are a part of the industry and are very successful. One of them happens to be the Udnan actress, Meera Deosthale.

While Udann is the show through which she gained immense fame and popularity, Meera also worked very hard to reach this stage in his career. While she strated her career with Sasural Simar Ka, it was Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls with which she gained popularity playing one of the girls and post that, she bagged Udann. 

Meera, in her social media post, attributed her Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls as her first show and looks like she was feeling nostalgic looking at the picture of the ensemble cast...

Do you miss watching this show? Let us know in the comments below!

