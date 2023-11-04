Udit Narayan all set to perform on 'Faltu'

Veteran singer Udit Narayan shared his experience of being part of the special episode of fictional drama, 'Faltu', starring Niharika Chouksey in the lead role. He will be seen performing with his son and singer Aditya Narayan in the upcoming track of the show and called it a fun-filled moment.
Udit Narayan

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Udit Narayan shared his experience of being part of the special episode of fictional drama, 'Faltu', starring Niharika Chouksey in the lead role. He will be seen performing with his son and singer Aditya Narayan in the upcoming track of the show and called it a fun-filled moment.

During the show, the lead character Faltu (played by Niharika) organises a Ittarpur Summer camp for the kids and invites guests. Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan are going to be part of the camp and will be seen gracing as a guest for the special episode of this summer camp on the show.

The ace singer rose to fame with the movie 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' in 1988, and after that there was no looking back for him and he continued to gain popularity with the movies such as 'Mela', 'Dhadkan', 'Lagaan', 'Veer-Zaara' and many more.

He said it was all fun to spend time with kids and perform with his son.
He shared: The concept of 'Faltu' is very different and intriguing. It was a different experience. I enjoyed performing with my son Aditya. Now with a new member in our family, Aditya's daughter Tvisha, it was a wonderful experience to be around little ones. With kids around, the experience was fresh and energetic. The show has motivated many young girls to fulfil their dreams and aspirations."

'Faltu' is all about the attitude of people living in rural parts towards girl children and how certain times they end up giving them names like 'Faltu' with a belief that the next child will be a boy.

'Faltu' airs on Star Plus.

SOURCE: IANS

