Udit Narayan reacts to Aditya Narayan-Neha Kakkar’s wedding rumours; says they would love to have her as their ‘Bahu’

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 11’s Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar have been making headlines for their rumoured wedding. Now, finally, Aditya’s father, veteran singer Udit Narayan has reacted to the rumour.

Neha and Aditya are seen together on Sony TV’s singing reality show, Indian Idol 11. According to media reports, the two will be tying the knot on 14 February this year.

However, Aditya’s father Udit Narayan has finally addressed the rumours and called it mere publicity gimmick. During his recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the legendary singer stated that if the wedding rumours were true, they would be well aware of it. “Aditya is our only son. We’re waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us,” Udit was quoted saying.

He added, “I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu.”

