Udit Narayan REACTS on son Aditya’s CONTROVERSIES

MUMBAI: Singer and actor Aditya Narayan has been a controversy's favorite child. He is known for his controversies as much as his singing.

In 2011, Aditya Narayan was reportedly slapped by a woman in a pub after he passed a nasty comment at her.

In 2017, he grabbed headlines for abusing IndiGo airline staffer at Raipur airport after not being allowing excess baggage of 40 kg. He made some derogatory comment on the staffer.

While, in 2018 Aditya again involved himself in another controversy. His car hit a rickshaw leaving driver and passenger severely injured. However, Aditya made sure to provide proper medication needs.

When TellyChakkar happened to meet Udit at show launch, we asked as a father him how does he react when Aditya makes headlines but for the wrong reasons and embroils himself in controversies. He told us, “I feel bad aur sochta hu ki baccha hai. Mane bol use ki Galtiya tum kar rahe ho, naam mera hi khabar ho raha hai. When accident took place I told him aab tum sambhalo. Kyunki mai madat karta rahunga, ye sikhega nahi, par usne sikha. I helped him in other ways by providing proper medication to the injured person in Ambani hospital. He made a mistake but he did make-up for it.”