Udit Narayan's wife Deepa opens up about his relationship with Alka Yagnik

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is back with season 8.



The new season has Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Kumar Sanu as the judges and popular anchor Maniesh Paul as the host. This week, the audience will get a glimpse into the life of Udit Narayan.



Hailing from Kathmandu, Udit Narayan started his journey with a radio station and soon became a star on his own merit in Nepal.

Maniesh Paul even showed a special video message from his childhood friends, which took him down memory lane.

His wife Deepa Narayan also graced the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs for this special episode.

She said, 'While I was an air hostess with Air India, I had always wanted to sing professionally. I remember a time when Udit and I had to record a song. The first time we met was at the house of the music director for the same song. It was there that I heard Udit sing for the first time. I fell in love with him at that very instant,' Deepa answered. While talking about the camaraderie shared between Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, she lightheartedly declared, 'I approve of your relationship'.



'Shows can be tiring and take hours to complete. By the end of the show, you are completely exhausted. But that is not the case with Udit. Despite fatigue, Udit will meet his fans, click selfies with them and only leave when everyone is happy', Deepa revealed.



