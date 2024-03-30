Udne Ki Asha: Kanwar Dhillon displays his swag as his rides his sports bike to work!

Kanwar took to his social media handle to share a picture of himself on his bike and mentioned that riding to work gives him happiness. He posed with Kawasaki’s Ninja 1000SX which looked stylish, funky and all things amazing!
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 15:29
Udne Ki Asha

MUMBAI : Kanwar Dhillon is one of the popular actors of the television industry and has a massive fan following.

He is ruling the television screens these days with his role as Shiva in Star Plus's most successful show Pandya Store. 

(Also Read: Udne Ki Asha Spoiler: Sachin and Sailee move out of the house

His pair with Alice is loved by the audience and they consider them as one of the most loved and iconic pairs on television. Following his acclaimed portrayals in popular shows like Pandya Store, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Hum Hain Na, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Piya Rangrezz, and Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, Kanwar is all set to captivate audiences anew. Kanwar steps into the limelight with this enthralling new show, Udne Ki Aasha poised to enthral audiences with his portrayal of Sachin. 

Speaking about his personal life, he is extremely fond of bikes and it seems like he even travels to work on his bike. Kanwar took to his social media handle to share a picture of himself on his bike and mentioned that riding to work gives him happiness. He posed with Kawasaki’s Ninja 1000SX which looked stylish, funky and all things amazing!

Take a look:

Do you like Kanwar’s bike collection? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. 

(Also Read: Udne Ki Asha Spoiler: Police don't find Dilip, arrest Sailee's father

It was only recently that Alice has posed with one of his bikes. She took to social media to post the picture with a caption that mentioned that he has given his old bike to him in a cute and funny way. Kanwar also replied to her saying that she is adorable and that all what belongs to him also belongs to her.

Kanwar Dhillon Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee Pandya Store Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha Hum Hain Na Do Dil Ek Jaan Piya Rangrezz Udne Ki Aasha Star Plus
Like
1
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 15:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: FORTUNATE! Angad feels blessed to have Simran by his side
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi portrays Abhira wrong in front of the family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Debut Duet Performance on Superstar Singer 3
MUMBAI: This Saturday, brace yourself for a mesmerizing musical spectacle with Sony Entertainment Television's...
Excel Entertainment shares the behind-the-scenes madness from the sets of Madgaon Express! Check out the pictures
MUMBAI: Madgaon Express, a comedic entertainment from Excel Entertainment, is unquestionably one of the most cherished...
Bhagyashree Leaves Audience Spellbound with Captivating Grand Entrance on 'Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge'!"
MUMBAI: This Saturday, fasten your seatbelt as Sony Entertainment Television’s comedy show, ‘Madness Machayenge – India...
Vijayendra Kumeria, aka Angad, from the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann shares insight about his character post-leap and much more! Deets Inside!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s 'Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience on the edge by bringing one or the other twist...
Recent Stories
Excel Entertainment
Excel Entertainment shares the behind-the-scenes madness from the sets of Madgaon Express! Check out the pictures
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Vijayendra Kumeria
Vijayendra Kumeria, aka Angad, from the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann shares insight about his character post-leap and much more! Deets Inside!
Deepali Pansare
Jhanak: Deepali Pansare opens up on her entry and character; says ‘My role is strict, independent intimidating’ - EXCLUSIVE
Vaqur Shaikh
Anupamaa: Vaqur Shaikh gives a glimpse of what his IFTAARI looks like and it is mouth-watering!
Kanwar Dhillon
Kanwar Dhillon’s heart melts with ‘THIS’ GESTURE of girlfriend Alice Kaushik and it is adorable!
Sikandar
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda opens up on the transition he went through from playing negative to positive roles - EXCLUSIVE
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: Fan-Fiction! Netizens are disappointed with Anuj granting bail in Toshu's case; say, "Highly disappointing track, didn't except this, it's annoying and predictable"