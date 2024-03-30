Udne Ki Asha: Kanwar Dhillon displays his swag as his rides his sports bike to work!

MUMBAI : Kanwar Dhillon is one of the popular actors of the television industry and has a massive fan following.

He is ruling the television screens these days with his role as Shiva in Star Plus's most successful show Pandya Store.

(Also Read: Udne Ki Asha Spoiler: Sachin and Sailee move out of the house

His pair with Alice is loved by the audience and they consider them as one of the most loved and iconic pairs on television. Following his acclaimed portrayals in popular shows like Pandya Store, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Hum Hain Na, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Piya Rangrezz, and Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, Kanwar is all set to captivate audiences anew. Kanwar steps into the limelight with this enthralling new show, Udne Ki Aasha poised to enthral audiences with his portrayal of Sachin.

Speaking about his personal life, he is extremely fond of bikes and it seems like he even travels to work on his bike. Kanwar took to his social media handle to share a picture of himself on his bike and mentioned that riding to work gives him happiness. He posed with Kawasaki’s Ninja 1000SX which looked stylish, funky and all things amazing!

Take a look:

Do you like Kanwar’s bike collection? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

(Also Read: Udne Ki Asha Spoiler: Police don't find Dilip, arrest Sailee's father

It was only recently that Alice has posed with one of his bikes. She took to social media to post the picture with a caption that mentioned that he has given his old bike to him in a cute and funny way. Kanwar also replied to her saying that she is adorable and that all what belongs to him also belongs to her.