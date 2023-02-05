Uff! After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, check out the transformation of Archana Gautam

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering entertaining gossips and updates from the telly world straight to our viewers. We are always at the forefront to keep our viewers noted about the happenings in the lives of their favorite TV stars.

Archana Gautam is a model and politician who became one of the most popular contestants in the show Bigg Boss 16 and came up at the 4th position. Archana was known as someone who gave the audience a lot of content and entertained them with her presence.

Archana has a massive fan following on social media and she has been in headlines since her stint in Bigg Boss. Recently, Yashraj Mukhate even created a video featuring her with her dialogue, “Age doesn’t matter.”

However, Archana has come a long way since her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was known for her game and antics in the house. She has been making many appearances recently, in talk shows, entertainment shows, songs and award shows too.

She also shot a recent photoshoot in a cut-out black dress and looked extremely glamorous. She also grooved to this song created by Yashraj- Age is doesn’t the matter and has had a positive response to Yashraj’s creation.

As per reports, she will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi in a daredevil avatar.

Check out some of her cool pictures after Bigg Boss 16:



Credits: India Today

