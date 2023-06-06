Uff! Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli sizzles in this old viral video; netizens feel the heat

MUMBAI :After her successful stint on Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli is flooded with work. From music videos to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nikki has had a lot on her plate. She is now waiting to make her Hindi film debut and has already declined many film offers coming her way.

Nikki has a massive fan following on social media and they love to see every post and video she shares on her account. Nikki who has a voluptuous figure loves to flaunt her curves in bold outfits. Recently an old video of the Bigg Boss 14 contestant went viral where she is seen in a black bralette top and denim pants. She captioned the video, “Verified

And in the winter I crave all those sun-kissed moments”

Fans showered love on the actress and cannot get enough of her. The video has a staggering 1.58k likes however the comments section has been turned off. Speaking about making her Hindi movie debut Nikki had previously said, “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon.”

