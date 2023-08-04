Uff! Check out the stunning looks of these hot Television actresses

MUMBAI: Indian Television has grown in leaps and bounds when it comes to content and stories. Sky's the limit for creativity and nothing is really too far out of reach as far as entertainment is concerned. When it comes to our actresses, they have been given pivotal and strong characters that resonate well with the audience every step of the way. Our TV actresses not only stun with their performances but also slay when it comes to making fashion statements.

Now, a recent video shows some of our most celebrated actresses like Rashami Desai, Saba Khan and Somi Khan who look absolutely gorgeous in their Indian wear. Their attires, hair and makeup seem to be just eye grabbing and they look ready for the festive season.

Check out the mesmerizing video below;

These actresses are well known in the entertainment industry and with their stint on reality shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Which look is your favorite?

Tell us in the comments below.

