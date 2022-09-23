Uff Hotness: From Fahmaan Khan to Ankit Gupta, Check out of hot pictures of speculated Bigg Boss 16 Handsome hunks

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t regain ratings.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

While last season was known for some of the most violent fights, it was known for its drama and a list of good-looking contestants. Last year's season might just have been one of the most good-looking lot and handsome hunks. This year's speculated list of hunks is definitely drool-worthy and we have compiled a list of hottest pictures of the contestants who are said to be ready to move into the mad house:

Ankit Gupta

Shalin Bhanot

Fahmaan Khan

Baseer Ali

Well, if guys do participate, they will definitely raise the hotness levels of the show!

