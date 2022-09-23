Uff Hotness: From Fahmaan Khan to Ankit Gupta, Check out of hot pictures of speculated Bigg Boss 16 Handsome hunks

Bigg Boss is known for its controversies and its scandals but one thing the last season was known for was really hot contestants. And this year's speculated list of contestants might just up the level of the show.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 20:28
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t regain ratings.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui to enter the show as a wild card entry?

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

While last season was known for some of the most violent fights, it was known for its drama and a list of good-looking contestants. Last year's season might just have been one of the most good-looking lot and handsome hunks. This year's speculated list of hunks is definitely drool-worthy and we have compiled a list of hottest pictures of the contestants who are said to be ready to move into the mad house: 

Ankit Gupta 

Shalin Bhanot 

Fahmaan Khan 

Baseer Ali 

Well, if guys do participate, they will definitely raise the hotness levels of the show!

Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss 16? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

ALSO READ: Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: Contestant Tina Dutta’s conversations and scandals over the years; From Catfights with Rashmi Desai to being in an abusive relationship! Check out her biggest controversies here!


 

Fahmaan Khan Ankit Gupta Shaleen Bhanot Baseer Ali Karan Patel MUNAWAR FARUQUI Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan TellyChakkar Colors
